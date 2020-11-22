Elsie Porter Yanichko, 93, of West Mifflin, died November 19, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born May 12, 1927, in Columbia, S. C., she was the daughter of the late Ceaphus C. and Jessie Gallant Porter of Columbia, S.C. She was a graduate of Dentsville High School and President of the class of 1944. She was the beloved wife of 70 years to the late George Yanichko, she is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Late Steve) Piskorik of Cape Coral, FL., and Donna (Bill) Hrabchak of Brandon, FL., a son, David (Kris) Yanichko of West Mifflin, six grand children, five great grand children, two great great grand children, and nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a grandson, Steve Piskorik, two sisters, Jessie Wessinger of Columbia, S.C., Jean Nichols of Philadelphia and four brothers, Nesbit G., Ceaphus C. Jr., James G. and Hazel D. Porter all of Columbia, S.C.



She was a member of the Dravosburg United Methodist Church after the closing of the First Methodist Church of Duquesne. A former member of the West Mifflin Annex Senior Citizens, a member and President of the former Duquesne Council of Senior Citizens and Fellowship Club, and a former Den Mother with the Cub Scouts for many years.



Private services and burial will take place on Wednesday November 25, 2020 in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, West Mifflin.

