Emilio Cerra, age 91, of Wilkins Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Franceschina (Cardamone) Cerra; loving father of Saverio (Diana) Cerra, Denise (Jim) Sherer, Danny (Rose) Cerra and Patty (Allen) Thomas; cherished grandfather of Sal Cerra Jr., Angela (Brant) Williams and Andrew Sherer; caring great-grandfather of Anthony, Anna, Hayden and Hudson. In addition to his wife, Emilio was preceded in death by his parents Saverio and Giovanna (Molinaro) Cerra and four siblings, Tranquilo Cerra, Frances Lio, Claudino Cerra and Helen Perri. Emilio was an avid gardener, loved his dog "Lucky," and was an all around family man who worked hard for his family from the day he stepped off the boat and into this Country. Emilio's family will have a private family visitation with a private committal service to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
or by calling 1-800-227-2345.