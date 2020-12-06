1/1
Emilio Cerra
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emilio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emilio Cerra, age 91, of Wilkins Twp., passed away peacefully on Friday, December 4, 2020 at home with his family by his side. Beloved husband of the late Franceschina (Cardamone) Cerra; loving father of Saverio (Diana) Cerra, Denise (Jim) Sherer, Danny (Rose) Cerra and Patty (Allen) Thomas; cherished grandfather of Sal Cerra Jr., Angela (Brant) Williams and Andrew Sherer; caring great-grandfather of Anthony, Anna, Hayden and Hudson. In addition to his wife, Emilio was preceded in death by his parents Saverio and Giovanna (Molinaro) Cerra and four siblings, Tranquilo Cerra, Frances Lio, Claudino Cerra and Helen Perri. Emilio was an avid gardener, loved his dog "Lucky," and was an all around family man who worked hard for his family from the day he stepped off the boat and into this Country. Emilio's family will have a private family visitation with a private committal service to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or by calling 1-800-227-2345.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jobe Funeral Home from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jobe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved