Eriberta "Denden" Quijano was born on March 16, 1925 to Bonifacio and Regina Largo in the town of Lazi, Siquijor. She was the sixth of eight children and was the youngest woman in the family. After graduating from Bohol Palma College, she went on to work as a Primary School teacher in Larena, Siquijor for over 20 years. During this time, she married Alejandro A. Quijano and gave birth to 3 children: Al, Bonito, and Cyd. She migrated to the US in the early 70's, where she worked as a clerk for Bank Of America. She retired around 1990 and split her time between San Jose and the Philippines. Though her family was in California, Larena was still very much home. During post retirement, she would work seasonal jobs because she enjoyed being around people and making people smile.







She was known as a very kind hearted person and was adored by everyone that knew her. Her smile was infectious and would light up a room. She enjoyed attending family parties and fiestas that would take place almost every weekend and also enjoyed playing mahjong all night. But she loved spending time with her loved ones more than anything. Always one to lend a hand to those in need, she was a good listener and offered her shoulder for anyone to lean on.







She is survived by her son Bonito, her daughters-in law; Nemia and Luz, her son-in law Dan, her grandchildren; AJ, Buff, and Ian, and her great grandchildren; Camilla, Alaina, and Cylas.







Acknowledgements:



The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. We love you all very much.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store