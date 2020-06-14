Of Penn Hills, age 95, on Friday June 12th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Croushore for 35 years. Loving mother of Diane E. Fritz of Monroeville and the late Donald J. Croushore. Esther was preceded in death by three sisters and 2 brothers. She was a long-time member of Calvary Lutheran Church in Wilkinsburg where she sang in the church choir and more recently was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Penn Hills. Esther was a facial and makeup artist with Kaufman's Department Store Downtown for over 50 years, retiring at the age of 70. There will not be a visitation or service. Esther will be laid to rest in Allegheny Cemetery. Arrangements by the Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 412-823-9350. Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 501 Martindale St., #670, Pgh., Pa. 15212 or www.jdrf.org.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.