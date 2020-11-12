Estrella Tuzon Gumtang Lagunte departed this life on October 28, 2020. Estrella was born on February 22, 1934 in Lagangilang, Abra Philippines and was a graduate of the University of the East with degrees in Accounting and Education. She was a longtime resident of Daly City, and more recently of Riverbank California. She retired after 22 years working for San Francisco General Hospital. Estrella was known for her generosity and kindness within her Church community at Holy Child & St. Martin and most importantly her family. She opened her heart to everyone she met, and with her glorious smile, her open arms, everyone felt at home with her hugs. She married Arneldo Lagunte in June of 1971, and together they had two sons. She is survived by her beloved husband Arneldo, beloved sons Edward and Richard, daughter in-law Michelle, grandchildren Kaiden, Kylie, Khloe, Karissa and Jeremy.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store