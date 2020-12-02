Ethel N. Maydak, 89, of St. Therese Plaza, Munhall, formerly of West Mifflin, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at Hempfield Manor in Greensburg. She is survived by son Robert (Alice) Nicklis of Sumter, SC, daughter Vicky (Donald) O'Toole of Latrobe, son David (Cathy) Nicklis of Bedford, and daughter Lori (David) Kracinovsky of West Mifflin; stepdaughters Marianne Martin (Jim Lindsay) of Panama City, FL, Deborah (Jon) Peace of Fairhope, AL, and Carol (John) Baron of Florence, AL. She is also survived by sisters Janet Ness of Jacobus, Suzie (Mike) Morris of Edmond, OK, and Goldie Griffith of Holidaysburg and brother Roy (LeAnn) Claar of Holidaysburg; grandchildren, Christopher (Jennifer) Nicklis of Dallas, GA, Bridget (Dan) Labishak of Baldwin, Chrissie (Matt) Begin of Elyria, OH, Kimberly (Roger) Nee of Bedford, David (Joyce) Nicklis of Bedford, DJ Kracinovsky of Nashville, TN, Kara Kracinovsky of West Mifflin, Brett (Emily) Martin of Lecanto, FL, Erin (Matt) Curran of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Janel Martin of Manhattan, NY, Amanda Martin of Panama city, FL Meghan (Scott) Stallbaum of San Antonio, TX, Anne (Rick) Stairhime of Crozet, VA, Sean (Jackie) Peace of Columbus, OH, William Baron of Oxford, AL, Sarah Baron of Miami, FL, Jacob Baron of Starkville, MS; eight great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and dear friends. She is the widow of the late Robert (Bob) Nicklis of Langdondale whom she married in 1951 and the late Lawrence (Larry) Maydak whom she married in 1990. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Warren (Bill) and Faye (Weiser) Nevitt of Bedford, sister Nancy Gates of New Paris, brother Robert Clarr of WY, brother-in-laws, Perry Ness of Jacobus, Harry "Poose" Gates of New Paris and William Griffith of Holidaysburg, and her mother Helen Dodson Clarr of Holidaysburg.



Ethel was employed by Stratigo's Catering of White Oak for 23 years and by the Gateway Clipper Fleet of Pittsburgh for 14 years. She was a lifelong member of the United Church of Christ, first in Friend's Cove (Bedford) and then in Duquesne. She enjoyed her many years as a member of the GFWC Women's Club of Duquesne, the Knights of Columbus Seniors, and the Duquesne Annex Seniors. She served as a past president of the Duquesne Band Parents. She loved baking and sharing the cakes, pies, and cookies she made, but nothing made her happier than yelling BINGO!



Friends and family will be received in the William S. Skovranko Memorial Home, Inc., 828 Richford Street, Duquesne, PA, 15110 on Thursday December 3, 2020 from 2-8 PM and on Friday December 4, 2020 from 10 until time of service at 11AM with Rev. James Condron, in the Memorial Home. Burial will follow in Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.



Family wishes for contributions be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 100 7th Street, Duquesne, PA 15110 or the Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

