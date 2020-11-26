Eugene John "Gene" Houllion, age 90, a life time resident of Butler, passed away Tuesday,

November 24 at Concordia at Cabot.



Born March 11, 1930 in Butler, he was the son of the late Lucian and Geraldine Schnur

Houllion.



Gene attended Saint Fidelis High School and Seminary in Herman for three years before

transferring to Butler High School, where he graduated in 1948. Following graduation Gene

played professional minor league baseball in the Boston Braves organization. He was inducted

into the Butler Area Sports Hall of Fame in 1988.



After serving in the U.S. Navy as a medic during the Korean Conflict, he attended Duquesne

University and graduated in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Gene

spent over 40 years in restaurant management where he was recognized as an industry innovator

Gene also built homes throughout Butler County.



He was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. Gene was an avid

hunter, fisherman, golfer and gardener.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Morgan Houllion, whom he married December

26, 1955; two daughters, Cheryl Lynn Gall and her husband, Gary, of Butler and Kathleen Ann

Ferrara and her husband, Dave, of Baldwinsville, NY; four grandchildren, Allison Gall, Brant

Gall and his wife, Beth, Ann Angelucci and her husband, Anthony, and Kate Ferrara; four greatgrandchildren;

and one brother, Bernard Houllion, of Punxsutawney.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Karen Houllion; two sisters, Phyllis Rikal

and Diane Wise; and one brother, Regis Houllion.



Services and burial were held at the convenience of the family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store