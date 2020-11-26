Eugene John "Gene" Houllion, age 90, a life time resident of Butler, passed away Tuesday,
November 24 at Concordia at Cabot.
Born March 11, 1930 in Butler, he was the son of the late Lucian and Geraldine Schnur
Houllion.
Gene attended Saint Fidelis High School and Seminary in Herman for three years before
transferring to Butler High School, where he graduated in 1948. Following graduation Gene
played professional minor league baseball in the Boston Braves organization. He was inducted
into the Butler Area Sports Hall of Fame in 1988.
After serving in the U.S. Navy as a medic during the Korean Conflict, he attended Duquesne
University and graduated in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Gene
spent over 40 years in restaurant management where he was recognized as an industry innovator
Gene also built homes throughout Butler County.
He was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church. Gene was an avid
hunter, fisherman, golfer and gardener.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Morgan Houllion, whom he married December
26, 1955; two daughters, Cheryl Lynn Gall and her husband, Gary, of Butler and Kathleen Ann
Ferrara and her husband, Dave, of Baldwinsville, NY; four grandchildren, Allison Gall, Brant
Gall and his wife, Beth, Ann Angelucci and her husband, Anthony, and Kate Ferrara; four greatgrandchildren;
and one brother, Bernard Houllion, of Punxsutawney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Karen Houllion; two sisters, Phyllis Rikal
and Diane Wise; and one brother, Regis Houllion.
Services and burial were held at the convenience of the family.
Published in MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.