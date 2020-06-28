Eugene Patsy LaMarca, age 83 of Trafford, formerly of Pitcairn, peacefully took his last breath at home on June 26, 2020. Beloved husband of 44 years of Betty Jean (Moore) LaMarca, who cared for and attended to his needs through his health struggles in his final years. Loving father of Geno LaMarca (Kathy), Melanie Jessup (Len), John Washington (Pamela), and Todd Washington (Valerie). Tremendously proud grandfather and "Pappy" of Nicolette Washington, Gabrielle LaMarca, Jack Washington, Quinton Tabler, Hayden Washington, Jolie Jessup, Jenna Jessup, Jeanna Jessup, Ava Tabler, Berkley Washington, and Cole Tabler. Dear brother of Regina Johnson (Larry), and proud uncle to a multitude of nieces and nephews. Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Amedeo "Henry" and Josephine (Mignogna) LaMarca, and brothers, Don LaMarca (Betty) and John LaMarca (Millie), and sister, Diane Escher (Joe). Eugene graduated from Pitcairn High School and was active for many years in the Pitcairn Italian Club. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, then worked for 38 years at the Pittsburgh Press and Post-Gazette until his retirement. He loved to golf with his family and friends, and thoroughly enjoyed his social times with those that affectionately called him "Uncle Eug". He also loved tending bar for his friends at the Trafford Polish Club in his retirement years. Friends will be received Monday, June 29 from 1-4 & 6-8 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 445 Beatty Road Monroeville (412) 856-4747, where a blessing service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday with Deacon Herb Riley, officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.