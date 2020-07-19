1/1
Eunice Marie (Lambert) Craig
1924 - 2020
Mrs. Eunice Lambert Craig, of Dallas, NC, and formerly of Charlotte, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at Levin Dixon Hospice in Huntersville.

Her funeral service will be 7 pm Tuesday, July 21 at Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel in Concord officiated by Pastor Billy Willoughby. The family will receive friends beginning at 4 pm Tuesday at the funeral home. A graveside service will be 10 am Wednesday at Sunset Memory Gardens on Lawyers Rd. in Charlotte.

Eunice was born July 16, 1924 in Harrisburg to the late George Washington Lambert and Eilla Easley Lambert. She was one of eight children. Eunice was also preceded in death by her husband, William Lonnie Craig, Sr.; sons, Grover Craig, Arvil Craig, Ronald Craig; daughters, Judy Kay Parker and Mary Elizabeth Craig; and several other family members.

Eunice's entire life revolved around her family. She was affectionally known as "Grand Maw" or "G-Maw" to five generations of grandchildren and great grandchildren, many of those she raised. She is also survived by sons W.L. "Bill" Craig, Jr. of Concord, Jerry Wayne Craig and wife, Phyllis of Concord, and Ray Craig and wife, Annette of Huntersville; sisters, Irene Ritchie, Betty Seahorn, and Phyllis Lackey, and a number of nieces and nephews. This is an extraordinary family with over 150 members. Special family who cared for Eunice include Tina and "Sigi", Shirley Shoaf, and Cynthia Eury.

Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel
JUL
21
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Wilkinson Funeral Home Chapel
JUL
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Sunset Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC 28025
(704) 786-3168
