1/
Evan L. Nielsen
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evan L. Nielsen passed away November 10, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He was born to Lewis Ivan Nielsen and Margaret Ellen Williams on October 4, 1943 in Douglas, Wyoming.

Evan worked and retired from Fife Construction and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed playing poker, watching TV, fishing and being outdoors.

He is survived by his children, Sherry Hindes (Billy), Tammy Gilmore (Jack), Travis Nielsen, his sisters Sylvia, Kathy, 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers; George, Jim and Gene, sisters; Fae, Shelia and Shirley.

A Celebration of Life will be held 6:00 pm, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd, Ogden, Utah.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Myers Mortuary from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Myers Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved