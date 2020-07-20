Evangeline Sanchez, age 83, a resident of Albuquerque, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 2 a.m. Her daughter Bonnie was by her side. A dozen family members were just outside, unable to gain hospital entrance because of the COVID quarantine, were all able to share personal prayers by video.



A life-long resident of Albuquerque, "Vangie" was born on Wednesday, September 9, 1936. She is survived by two sisters, Lucy and Louella; five daughters, Lucille, Barbara, Cathy, Bonnie, and Vivian; tres yernos blancos; nineteen grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many other "kids" fortunate enough to be raised by Vangie as family.



From humble beginnings in Griegos neighborhood, Vangie worked hard her entire life. She helped support her family as a young girl, continuing to do so as she earned her GED. Then, in addition to raising her children, she worked in Albuquerque Public Schools for over 20 years until she retired.



Vangie was also called "Grammy" or "Grambo" by many because, at almost 5 feet tall, she made Rambo seem like a wimp. She loved life. She embraced deeply the beauty and potential of life. She was never heard to say a disrespectful word about anyone. You always could count on her. If you were down, Grammy would bring you up with one of her wonderful hugs. If you were up, Grammy would elevate you higher. She never failed to provide her gift of appreciation for life to others. Now it is our turn to carry her example. Remember the wonderful times together. Welcome the beautiful times to come. Thank you, Vangie! A Rosary will be recited on Monday, June 22, 2020, 7:00 p.m. followed by a Mass on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 9:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 562 Atrisco Dr SW, 87105.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store