Evelyn Elizabeth Swank was born on Tuesday, August 31, 1926 to Elzie and Annie Marie Davis in Willow, Oklahoma. She then grew up on an orchard/cattle farm in Espanola, New Mexico.

After high school graduation and most of her working life Evelyn worked as an accountant for a trucking company.



Evelyn was married to Lowell Sharp, Sr. Early in the marriage they lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico and later moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico where Evelyn lived the rest of her life. Three children were born to this union, Sharron Sharp, Brenda Sharp and Lowell Sharp, Jr.



Later in life, Evelyn married Harold Swank. After retiring, Evelyn and Harold spent many years traveling and camping and were members of the Good Sam Camping Club. Evelyn spent many years gardening and developed a talent for art and drawing in her later years and was able to display her works at many local events.



Evelyn is survived by all three children, Sharron, Brenda, and Lowell, and one step-son, Larry Swank, as well as two grandchildren, Cheyenne Ritenour and Kyle Stokes. Evelyn also is survived by three great-grandchildren, Erin Stokes, Evan Stokes and Dakota Ritenour. Evelyn has two surviving siblings, brothers Babe Davis, and Bud Davis.



Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Harold and her sister, Treva Lee.

