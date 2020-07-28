Evelyn Poulsen Bingham Neves



January 18, 1935 ~ July 24, 2020







PLAIN CITY– I was born on January 18, 1935 at the Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah. I was the oldest of five children born to Homer "B" and Eileen Labrum Poulsen.



I graduated from Ogden High School in 1953 and then went on to attend Weber College.



On December 10, 1954, I married Dee Arvel Bingham in Ogden, Utah and was later blessed with five sons. Their growing up years were a treasure for me. Being their mother was my greatest joy and honor. During that time, we moved from Ogden to Idaho Falls, Idaho to Boise, Idaho, and then back to Plain City. After 31 years of marriage, Dee and I divorced.



Farr Ice Cream Co. was my first employer. After my sons were in school, I was employed at Weber County School District at Plain City Elementary, later at the Maintenance Department as Secretary and then Buyer, retiring from that position.



Being a lifetime active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has given me the opportunity to serve in the Primary, MIA, Relief Society and as a Visiting Teacher.



On August 1, 1987, E Larry Neves and I were united in marriage in the Ogden LDS Temple, which brought the bonus of two daughters into my life.



After retiring, we moved to Lewisville, Idaho for ten years. We enjoyed that time, but moved back to the area in 2006 to be near our family.



I said my goodbyes to this earthly life on July 24, 2020.



Survivors are sons, Kimm Bingham of Ogden, Guy (Valerie) Bingham of Syracuse, Drew (Shelly) Bingham of Farr West, Chris (Joy) Bingham of Perry, and Andrew (Kristen) Bingham of Farr West; step daughters, Kimberly (Robert) Petty of Layton and Michelle Bingham of St. Paul, MN; siblings, Peggy (Larry) Thomas of Enumclaw, WA, and Gordon (Terri) Poulsen of Raleigh, NC. I'm also survived by 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by my husband, Larry Neves, my parents Homer "B" and Eileen Labrum Poulsen, my sister Merleen Checketts and my brother Roger Poulsen.



Graveside services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Plain City Cemetery, 4425 West 1975 North. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.



Special thank you to the many friends, family and acquaintances who helped provide all the colors of my life as well as to Visiting Angels for their friendship, help and companionship the last few months.





