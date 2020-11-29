Evelyn Schiodt Kean went home to glory on November 26 after 95 years of passionately sharing and showering others with the love of Christ. She will best be remembered for her joyous spirit and being the embodiment of Christ's love, which she shared with everyone she met.



A devoted mother, Evelyn raised her family with Christian values and Danish traditions. Always quick to help anyone in need, Evelyn was known for her loving-kindness and compassion, laughter and singing, and prayer and praise. She extended her faith through home bible studies, was a founding and longstanding leader and teacher in the God's People of Praise prayer meeting at St Thomas More, and served in countless other ministries.



Evelyn was also a visionary and accomplished businesswoman, holding a wide-range of prestigious positions from private secretary to boxer Gene Tunney, Real Estate Agent, American Airlines Stewardess, and Owner of Three Rivers Gallery in downtown Pittsburgh. In her later years, she combined her entrepreneurial spirit with her passion for serving the Lord to found and serve as Executive Director of Three Rivers Health and Nutrition (a division of Cornerstone Television).



Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Katie; son, Bill; daughter-in-law Doreen; grandchildren Amy and Kevin; great-grandchildren Hailey and Lucas; and countless other brothers and sisters in Christ whom she embraced as family. She is now joyously reunited with her beloved parents, her husband, siblings, and all her many friends and partners.



Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Beinhauer's Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray PA followed by a Celebration of Life memorial ceremony at South Hills Assembly of God, 2725 Bethel Church Road at 2:00pm. Memorial donations can be made to the Gideon Bible Memorial Plan, in honor of Evelyn's life-long tradition of giving away Bibles to make God's word known to all.



