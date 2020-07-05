Of Munhall, age 63, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Beloved wife of Robert J. Evanoski for 35 years.
Loving mother of Robert J. Evanoski of Munhall and Michael (CoryAnn) Dugan of Munhall.
Evelyn also was the proud grandmother of Michael, Christopher and Joseph Dugan.
She was preceded in death by her parents John W. And Evelyn (Mizla) Kasmarik and her brother, John S. Kasmarik.
Evelyn was a 1975 graduate of St. Thomas High School in Braddock and also graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Her career as a Registered Nurse began at Braddock Hospital and she spent some years at Willis Center in Munhall before joining Family Hospice and Palliative Care.
Her fondest pastime was baking, except for any time spent with her family, especially her 3 grandsons.
There will not be a visitation or service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Autism Society of Pittsburgh, 4371 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146 or www.autismsocietypgh.org
or donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800