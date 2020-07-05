1/
Evelyn V. Evanoski
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Munhall, age 63, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

Beloved wife of Robert J. Evanoski for 35 years.

Loving mother of Robert J. Evanoski of Munhall and Michael (CoryAnn) Dugan of Munhall.

Evelyn also was the proud grandmother of Michael, Christopher and Joseph Dugan.

She was preceded in death by her parents John W. And Evelyn (Mizla) Kasmarik and her brother, John S. Kasmarik.

Evelyn was a 1975 graduate of St. Thomas High School in Braddock and also graduated from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Her career as a Registered Nurse began at Braddock Hospital and she spent some years at Willis Center in Munhall before joining Family Hospice and Palliative Care.

Her fondest pastime was baking, except for any time spent with her family, especially her 3 grandsons.

There will not be a visitation or service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Autism Society of Pittsburgh, 4371 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146 or www.autismsocietypgh.org or donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

Arrangements are with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved