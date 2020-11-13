Faith Ann Benson, 74, of Rockford, IL passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born April 26, 1946 in Rockford, IL the daughter to Oster and Lucille (Studer) Benson. Faith graduated from Boylan Catholic High School, class of 1964. She worked at Singer Mental Health Center. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

Survived by her brother, Rick (Judie) Benson; nieces, Jill (Eric) Schwendeman, Juli (Brett) Tainter, and Molly(Mark) Kamphoefner; great nieces and nephews, Jacob and Ryan Schwendeman, Anna, Adam and Andrew Tainter. Predeceased by her parents.

