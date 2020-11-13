1/
Faith Ann Benson
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Faith Ann Benson, 74, of Rockford, IL passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born April 26, 1946 in Rockford, IL the daughter to Oster and Lucille (Studer) Benson. Faith graduated from Boylan Catholic High School, class of 1964. She worked at Singer Mental Health Center. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
Survived by her brother, Rick (Judie) Benson; nieces, Jill (Eric) Schwendeman, Juli (Brett) Tainter, and Molly(Mark) Kamphoefner; great nieces and nephews, Jacob and Ryan Schwendeman, Anna, Adam and Andrew Tainter. Predeceased by her parents.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved