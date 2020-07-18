Sister Felina (Lina) Afinidad, age 90, a Sister of Providence for 56 years, died July 9, 2020, at St. Joseph Residence, Seattle, Wash. Vigil Service on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. and Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 7000 35th Ave. SW, Seattle. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Seattle, follows Mass. Bonney-Watson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Lina Afinidad was born in Tina, Janiuay, Iloilo, Philippines on May 3, 1930 to Nicasio Afinidad and Marta Aranador, the seventh of nine children. Her father was farmer, and Sister Lina enjoyed helping him raise vegetables, which they shared with their neighbors at harvest time. Sister Lina became a postulant of the Sisters of Providence in 1962, made first profession in 1965 and final vows in 1970.
In 1954 Sister Lina received a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy at Central Philippine University, Iloilo City[WAA1] , Philippines. In 1967 she graduated from St. Peter Hospital School of Nursing, Olympia, Wash., as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). In 1974 she went to St. Patrick Hospital School of Nursing in Missoula, Mont. to finish her RN course.
Sister Lina began her health care ministries as an LPN in 1967 at St. Clare Hospital in Fort Benton, Mont, where she ministered for three years. In 1969 she transferred to Columbus Hospital, Great Falls, Mont. In 1974, she moved to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, Mont. She also ministered at the St. Joseph Care Center, Spokane, Wash. In 1989, Sister Lina was one of the five foundresses of the Providence Philippine Foundation. She was a missionary in the Philippines for 19 years.
In July 2008, Sister Lina returned to Spokane, Wash., to retire at the age of 82. She moved to St. Joseph Residence in Seattle in 2012 where she always greeted others with her lovely smile, her heart-warming personality, and beautiful flowers from the gardens at St. Joseph Residence.
