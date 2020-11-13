1/1
Fern Myrle Hawks
1921 - 2020
Fern Myrle Hawks passed away on November 8, 2020. She was born July 16, 1921, to Ray and Grace Cornett in Omaha, NE. She married Nicholas Vaida.

Fern was an affectionate, vibrant person who loved life. In her younger days, she played the drums in a small band known as The Continentals. It just so happens her favorite car was her Lincoln Continental, which she loved driving her grandchildren around in. She loved to dance.

Her giving nature and her strong determined attitude was an inspiration to all who knew her.

Fond memories of her will remain in our thoughts and hearts forever.

Fern is survived by her son, Mickey Vaida, three grandsons, Michael Vaida, Bob Vaida, Todd (Ann) Bovero, and one granddaughter, Tawna Bovero.

Fern is preceded in death by her late husband, Nicholas Vaida, four siblings Leo, Lester, Darlene, Frances; her daughter, Joyce Bovero; grandson, Terry Bovero.


Published in Leavitt's Mortuary from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leavitt's Mortuary
835 36th Street
Ogden, UT 84403
(801) 394-5556
