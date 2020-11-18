Florence Harriet Jolley Frank, 93, passed away November 15, 2020. She was the last surviving member of the Arthur Curtis Jolley family.



She was born June 18, 1927 the daughter of Arthur Curtis and Harriet Emeline Adair Jolley in Payson, Utah. Florence graduated from Payson High School in 1945.



Florence met August "Gus" Frank while he was visiting a friend in Payson and they were married on February 25, 1950. He was stationed at Camp Kearns in Kearns, Utah.



She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and like to do temple work.



Florence loved to square dance and take long motorcycle trips with her husband. She also loved music and art and could play the piano by ear. She was a meticulous homemaker and had pride in her home.



Surviving are her children: Susan Webb, Kaysville, Utah; Sandra Neuman, Georgetown, Idaho; Gregory Frank, Layton, Utah; David Frank, Kaysville, Utah; 15 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.



Preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandparents, brothers, Malcolm Arthur Jolley, Cecil Jolley, Cleon Adair Jolley, Leland Dwight Jolley, Kay Voyd Jolley, Delwin Curtis Jolley, Duane Lavoy Jolley, sisters, Jewel Jolley, Dott Althea Jolley, Eva Jolley and Elizabeth Darlene Jolley.



Private services for family will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 North Main. Interment, Goshen Cemetery, Goshen, Utah.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store