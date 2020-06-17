Florence I. Taylor, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away unexpectedly on June 14th, 2020 in Rockford, IL due to complications from a sudden illness. She was born January 28th, 1944 to Charles Oberg and Adella Draege in Rochelle, Illinois. Florence married Terry Taylor on May 30th, 1970 in Ashton, IL - they had recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. During their life together they raised four daughters and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren and their cairn terriers Dale and Chip.
Florence achieved her GED later in life, was a 34 year retiree of the Chrysler Belvidere Assembly Plant, long time member of the Womens UAW Committee, and served on the Mission Committee at Union Church in Monroe Center, IL. She loved Jesus and affiliated with the Baptist faith growing up.
She had a passion for Elvis Presley music and memorabilia, enjoyed researching her family genealogy, and collected antique depression glass - building up her grandmother's partial collection to an almost complete set. Florence had a love of jewelry, and filled her home with decorative hummingbirds. She loved the smell of lilacs and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Every morning you would find her at the breakfast table drinking her coffee and working on the daily crossword.
Florence is survived by her husband Terry, daughters Sandra (Alan) Coppernoll, Glenda (Gordon) Gottfred, Shawn (Scott) Moore and Terri Lynn Taylor. Grandchildren Brandon (Diana), Joshua, Noah, Nicholas, Nolan (Morgan), Nichole, Michael (Hannah), Britney (Dane), and Taylor. Great-grandchildren Zoe and Khloe. Survived by sister Judith as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by both parents and brother Ronnie.
The family sincerely appreciates the support received from Joan Stehulak and the resources of the Rockford Catholic Charities Ombudsman Program.
A memorial and celebration of Florence's life will be at a later date due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions in place. Arrangements are entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Florence's memory to: Rockford Catholic Charities Ombudsman Program 431 S. Phelps Ave #607, Rockford, Il 61108.
Florence achieved her GED later in life, was a 34 year retiree of the Chrysler Belvidere Assembly Plant, long time member of the Womens UAW Committee, and served on the Mission Committee at Union Church in Monroe Center, IL. She loved Jesus and affiliated with the Baptist faith growing up.
She had a passion for Elvis Presley music and memorabilia, enjoyed researching her family genealogy, and collected antique depression glass - building up her grandmother's partial collection to an almost complete set. Florence had a love of jewelry, and filled her home with decorative hummingbirds. She loved the smell of lilacs and was an avid Chicago Bears fan. Every morning you would find her at the breakfast table drinking her coffee and working on the daily crossword.
Florence is survived by her husband Terry, daughters Sandra (Alan) Coppernoll, Glenda (Gordon) Gottfred, Shawn (Scott) Moore and Terri Lynn Taylor. Grandchildren Brandon (Diana), Joshua, Noah, Nicholas, Nolan (Morgan), Nichole, Michael (Hannah), Britney (Dane), and Taylor. Great-grandchildren Zoe and Khloe. Survived by sister Judith as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by both parents and brother Ronnie.
The family sincerely appreciates the support received from Joan Stehulak and the resources of the Rockford Catholic Charities Ombudsman Program.
A memorial and celebration of Florence's life will be at a later date due to the current Covid-19 state restrictions in place. Arrangements are entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Florence's memory to: Rockford Catholic Charities Ombudsman Program 431 S. Phelps Ave #607, Rockford, Il 61108.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.