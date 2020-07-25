Floyd E. Williams, Jr. passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020, in Columbus, OH, the morning after celebrating his 87th birthday. He was born on July 18, 1933, in Pine Bluff Arkansas, to proud parents, Mabel Ward Williams & Floyd Edward Williams, Sr. His schooling began at Burton Elementary on Vashon Island, and he graduated from Bremerton High School. After high school he joined the military and served in Japan & Korea as a co-pilot for the United States Air Force. Staff Sergeant Floyd E. Williams, Jr. was honorably discharged from the Air Force Reserves on Jan. 14, 1961. Later he moved to Seattle to attend the University of Washington.
As a true self-starter, Floyd began his career in real estate, later founding & managing one of the most reputable African American owned real estate firms in the Greater Seattle area, Pride Realty. He went above and beyond to assist clients of all economic abilities in homeownership, often writing the loans. In addition, he had a dual career with the US Postal Service. He started out as a mail carrier and retired as a mail handler at the Fourth & Lander Post Office, where he had a stellar attendance record. By this time Floyd had married his first wife, Joan, and they were to raise two children and build their family home on Mercer Island. Throughout their marriage they enjoyed both family trips and get togethers at home. Floyd took extremely good care of Joan during her fight against leukemia, even moving the two of them to Houston to be close to the campus of the MD Anderson Medical Center for treatment. Joan passed away in May of 1997. Floyd would remarry a few years later and enjoyed 18 years of marriage to Vivian (Bown) Williams. Together they traveled to South Africa, Peru, Brazil, and many places in between. Floyd was right by Vivian's side as she lost her battle with cancer in 2018. Shortly thereafter he moved to Columbus, OH to begin kidney dialysis under the loving care of his daughter, Denise.
Floyd is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd & Mabel Williams, Sr.; siblings, Willa Beecher Bogan, Argie Lee McKenzie, and Delsie Marie Peebles; and two wives, Joan Chatman Williams, and Vivian Chatman (Bown) Williams.
He leaves to mourn his passing his two children, Denise Williams Henderson (Columbus, OH) and Kenya Edward Léger (Seattle); grandchildren, Nikquan Edward Mathis Henderson (Columbus) and Quiana Dawn Pollock (Brandon T. Lester)(Pickerington, OH), Renika Payne Davis (Dennis L. Davis, Jr.)(Atlanta), and granddaughter by choice, Angela Garner (Columbus); great grandchildren, Dominic William Davis, Noah Anthony Lester, and Evelyn Rose Lester (Pickerington). Other relatives include Jonny Arenas Montellano (Seattle); Chris Bown (Sandra), Andrea Bown, Janet Grant (Seattle); Erich, Karl, Daniel, & Anton Manser (Bezau, Austria); Markus (Elaine) Manser (Vienna, Austria); and many other family members and friends.
Due to the current pandemic, Mr. Williams will be remembered in a small service for family members on Sunday July 26, 2020 at 3 PM at the SeaTac location of Bonney Watson at 16445 International Blvd., SeaTac WA 98188 (tel.) 206-673-5630. Seating is limited to 50 family members, but the service will be livestreamed. Please contact Bonney Watson for the livestream information.
-THANKS –
The family of Floyd E. Williams Jr. wishes to thank all who played an integral part in his life, in particular these last few years, including Cousin Loreen, nephew Curtis Bogan, Sr., cousin Patricia Hobson, niece Joan Huey, son-in-law Willie Henderson, Paul Blakely, Paul Lowe, James Patton, the St. Therese Catholic Church family in Seattle, the Friendship Missionary Baptist Church family in Columbus, and nurses Keva & Maggie of Fresenius Kidney Care at Mt. Carmel East in Columbus.