Francisco Urrea Jr. passed away Thursday morning, June 4, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco Urrea and Rosalia Duran Urrea; his four sisters, Maria Chamberlain, Isabel Mondragon, Emilia Santillanes, and Carmen Christian; and his son, Matthew. He is survived by his wife, Alberta C. Urrea of 63 years; and his six children, Trey, Tessa, Tina, Tom, Rick, and Daniel; fifteen grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.



Francisco was a native of Albuquerque, NM, graduating from St. Mary's High School in 1946. In his younger years, he tended to ranching and sheep herding, following a long Basque tradition. This passion for the outdoors led him to hold a position as Chairman of the New Mexico State Game and Fish Commission for four years. He also held numerous other positions for the state, including sitting on the New Mexico State Investment Council, and the New Mexico State Racing Commission. Francisco was instrumental in the founding the New Mexico Natural History Museum in Albuquerque, NM.



Francisco had a vision for his life; he held a unique sense of purpose that he carried with him up until the day that he died. He started his career at American Furniture, and only a few short years later, moved on to New York Life as a sales agent, eventually becoming one of the top selling agents in the country. His early success motivated him to invest in his own ideas, which then led him to start several significant companies including Suma Medical, Diagnostic, and Nuclear Pharmacy.



Francisco's service in the Navy during the Korean Conflict took him all the way to South Korea, beginning his passion for traveling and experiencing the world. He shared his passion with his wife, Alberta, and their seven children. Some of his favorite ventures were the times he spent in Africa on safari, even surviving a plane crash in the Congo. His fervor for hunting and his experience with ranching in his younger years led him to purchase a ranch in northern New Mexico where he spent many weekends hunting and fishing with his family.



As he grew older, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, cooking them burgers on Saturday nights and getting them donuts on Sunday mornings. Francisco's affection for his grandchildren was undeniable and his legacy will live on through his family.



Because of the COVID 19 Virus, a Rosary will be recited for the immediate family only. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish, 2532 Vermont NE, 87110.

