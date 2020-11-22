KANNAPOLIS- Mr. Frank Edward Jones, 47, was ushered into heaven Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Tucker Hospice House and Palliative care of Cabarrus County.



The family will receive friends 5 to 7pm on Monday, with a service beginning at 6:45 officiated by Pastor James Pauley, at Wilkinson Funeral Home.



Frank was born November 14, 1973 in Canton, OH to the late Frank E. Jones, Sr. and Frances King Jones (Lavy). He had worked in the construction industry and at Cannon Mills in Plant 6.



Frank is survived by children Karana Marlowe, Troy Jones, and Bethany Jones, and their mother Joy Jones, all of Kannapolis. Also by brothers Lloyd Jones and Jason Gribble, and sisters Rosa Jones and Angel Barclay, all of Ohio and Malissa Keister and husband Richard of Kannapolis, and brother Bobbi Hill and wife Christina of Florida; 16 nieces and nephews, Jay Jones, Chais Medal (Joe), Storm Ross, Chris Barclay, Jackie Parsons II, Paris Leray, Brendan Leray, Bradley Kelley Jr, Amanda Kelley (James), Richard Keister Jr, Garret Davidson, Brandi Shankel, Brittany Saunders, John Burkart, Tony Hill, and Taylor Hill. Frank had 10 great-nieces and nephews and a special bond with his great-niece and nephew, Ma'Kayla and Ay'den Brank.

Frank is preceded in death by his father Frank Jones Sr., and mothers, Frances Lavy, and Deborah Jones. Also his nephew Ethan Benton.



A special thanks from the family to Taylor Burgess, Cheryl Strong, Danny Mullis and other friends for their support and love during this time.



