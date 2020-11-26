Frank G. Bernotas, Jr.

Age 48, suddenly on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 due to Covid-19, of Carrick. Devoted father of Jonathan Bernotas and Snoopy. Son of the late Frank and Eleanor Bernotas. Beloved brother of Janice (late Tim) Shevlin. Uncle of Jordan Shevlin. Nephew of Georgeann Donnelly and Rita Zappia. Also numerous cousins and friends. Visitations Monday 2-7 PM at the Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road. Please meet in Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Sylvester Church on Tuesday at 10:30 AM for his Mass of Christian Burial. Frank was a proud social member of the Brentwood Fire Department. Please follow CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store