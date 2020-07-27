Frank G. Covelli, 82, of Cherry Valley, IL passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born September 20, 1937 in Chicago, IL the son of Eleanor (Saubert) and Frank G. Covelli, Sr.
Frank grew up on the west side of Chicago and was raised by an amazing single mother, known as Gramma Cookie to many of us. She never spoke an unkind word about anyone, including her ex-husband who left her with 3 young children to raise at the age of 22. His admiration and respect for his mom grew into responsibility, hard work and drive.
Frank worked from little on doing odd jobs and then, when an opportunity was given to him to attend private high school (St. Mel), he found a job stocking shelves at local grocery store. He handed his entire paycheck to his mom to pay for his education and further help with financial responsibilities.
With no money for college, after high school, he went to work in a shipping room. At that time, he had been praying God would present the right girl for him. Shortly after, he met Gloria Kuczon at her high school graduation dance. They were engaged after dating only 3 months, and married the following year on May 31, 1958, he was 20, she was 19.
Frank and Gloria were sweethearts, lovers, and best friends. Throughout the years, they spent weekends away, enjoyed tennis and volleyball together. They played thousands of board games and cards, and when retired, enjoyed traveling to Sun City West as snow birds for many years. Their love was a testimony to their children.
Growing up without a father present, Frank strived to lead his family by instilling Godly values. First and foremost was Honoring God followed by- Drive, Respect, Generosity, Hospitality, Integrity, Responsibility and Honesty. He enjoyed spending his time playing with his children; baseball, basketball, building snowman and imparting culture through theater and concerts.
After working as a shipping clerk along with various other jobs, he moved to inventory control to director of purchasing and finally after 18 years, opening his own business, Majestic Metals.
A warm inviting gregarious man, Frank valued every relationship. Everyone who knew him experienced his generosity often via sharing a meal, lively conversation, or a game. The only thing he didn't share was his chocolate.
Although Frank experienced many serious medical issues over the last 30+ years, his walk of faith in God endured and in fact, thrived. Near the end of his life he drew closer to God, and while not wanting to leave those he loved behind, he found comfort in the fact, he was soon going to his forever home.
Frank, Dad, Friend, Grandpa, Great-Grandpa – you will be profoundly missed. We know we will be with you again. Until then we cherish our memories and continue to celebrate you!
Memberships Included- Maywood Free Evangelical Church, Men's Bible Study, Kiwanis Golden K, and Friends of Scrap.
Survived by his loving wife, Gloria; children, Cathe (Jay) Brady, Theresa (Ed) Englert, Frank (Karyn) Covelli; grandchildren, Lauren Brady, Jayson Brady, Eddie (Shannon) Englert, Josh (Abby) Englert, Melissa (David) Dodds, Christi (Collin) Severing, Daniel (Kelly) Covelli, John Covelli, Scott Covelli; great grandchildren, Edward, Isaac, Fritz, Evelyn, Caroline, Anne, Janey, Lilah, William; sister-in-law, Carol Waddell. Predeceased by his parents; brother, John Covelli; sister, Charlotte Nallen.
The family would like to thank their Maywood Free Evangelical Church Family, Mercy Health Hospice, Danielle, Joanne, and Kathy for their care and compassion in his last days.
Private Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to:
Maywood Evangelical Free Church
The Benevolent Fund
3621 Samuelson Road
Rockford, IL 61109www.mefc.us
Providence St. Mel School (Frank's high school)
Development Office Providence St. Mel
119 S. Central Park Ave.
Chicago, IL 60624www.psmnow.com
