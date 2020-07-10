Age 44, of North Strabane, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Beloved son of the late Frank and Sonja Beber; loving brother of the late Kenneth (surviving wife Michele) and Donald Beber; treasured nephew of Jack (Natalie) Carr, Dorothy (Guy) Kouche, Carol (Gene) Dorish, Rich Carr, and the late Ron Carr. Also survived by many loving cousins.
Frank's love of flying was shown everyday through his dedication and determination as a pilot. His career as a pilot has always been with major corporate America. Currently employed with U.S. Steel. Frank will truly be missed by all. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends and Family are welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Saturday 6-8PM and Sunday 2-4PM & 6-8PM, where a blessing service will be held on Monday 10AM. All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering and our staff will monitor attendance to ensure gathering restrictions and everyone's safety. Entombment to follow in Woodruff Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
