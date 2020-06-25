Frank John Betarie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 51, of Canonsburg, suddenly passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Beloved son of the late Ronald and Linda Betarie; loving brother of Ronald Betarie, Jr., Eileen Betarie, and Lisa Betarie; proud uncle of Ronald Bush- Betarie, Amanda Preteroti, Andrew Betarie, Lindsay Betarie, Dennis Cooper, Jr., Shane Cooper, Solomon Chambers, Matthew Chambers, Samantha Wetzel, Brittany Betarie and Sarah Betarie; great uncle of Nyomi Betarie. Frank was a man who kept to himself, but his pride and joy of his life was his family. He also enjoyed playing poker, horseracing, and fishing. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington County Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved