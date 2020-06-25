Frank John Betarie

Age 51, of Canonsburg, suddenly passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. Beloved son of the late Ronald and Linda Betarie; loving brother of Ronald Betarie, Jr., Eileen Betarie, and Lisa Betarie; proud uncle of Ronald Bush- Betarie, Amanda Preteroti, Andrew Betarie, Lindsay Betarie, Dennis Cooper, Jr., Shane Cooper, Solomon Chambers, Matthew Chambers, Samantha Wetzel, Brittany Betarie and Sarah Betarie; great uncle of Nyomi Betarie. Frank was a man who kept to himself, but his pride and joy of his life was his family. He also enjoyed playing poker, horseracing, and fishing. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Washington County Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store