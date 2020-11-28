1/1
Frank Orlando Salazar
1932 - 2020
Frank Orlando Salazar went home to his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born on tuesday, May 24, 1932, to Frank and Celia Salazar. He graduated from Menaul High School and served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He married his love, Reyna Armijo and began his family. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education at UNM and Masters in Guidance and Counseling at NIU in Dekalb, Illinois. He worked at APS as a teacher, counselor, principal and administrator. Frank retired after 35 years of service. He went on to work as a school crossing guard and election poll worker. He loved to fish, travel, read and spend time with his family. He was a member of the Optimist Club and Elks Club. He attended the Second Presbyterian Church and was an active member for over 75 years.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Celia Salazar; two brothers, Schubert Salazar and Joseph Salazar; his son, Ronald; and his wife Reyna Salazar. He is survived by his children, Dan (Karen) Salazar, Ruth Blea, Diana (Patrick) Candelaria, Randy (Carla) Salazar; grandchildren, Kellie Roche, Rosanne (Jared) Piatt, Krystle Salazar, Daniel (Amanda) Salazar, Armando (Amanda) Candelaria, Gregory Blea, Javier Salazar, Santiago Salazar; great-grandchildren, Silas Candelaria, Noah Salazar, Olivia Roche, Ava Salazar, Cruz Candelaria, Ozric Piatt; sister, Mary Alice Salazar; two brothers, Gerald (Tina) Salazar (Lewisville, TX), David Salazar; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Presbyterian Church in Albuquerque, NM.

Thank you to the Woodmark at Uptown and especially to the doctors and nurses at Presbyterian Hospital for the care they provided.

Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
