Frederick Rentner passed away November 28th, 2020 at the age of 69. Although born in Trenton, NJ, this cowboy has resided in Cincinnati, OH, Blountville, TN, and Sarasota, FL.
Over the years he worked many different jobs, and was well known to "Mickey Mouse" a thing or two.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Corlies Rentner Sr. and Blanche Rentner and his wife Cindy Rentner.
He is survived by his children Lisa (Don) Neuls, Ashley (Joe) Biondo, Casey Rentner and Aimee Rentner; loving brothers Corlies (Gloria) Rentner Jr. and Roy (Linda) Rentner. Adoring grandfather to Donny Jr. and Marissa Neuls, and grandkitties Malice, Hershel, Clementine, and Ellie Biondo. Also loved by many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at United Presbyterian Church, 12 Yardville-Hamilton Square Rd. Yardville, New Jersey 08620.
All are welcome to pay their respects from 6:30-7:30pm Wednesday December, 2nd 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to HomeFront at http://www.homefrontnj.org/donate/
