Gail Ann Ryan, 80, of Whitman passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Southwood at Norwell surrounded by her daughters. She was born in 1940 in Manchester NH, a daughter of the late Adrien and Julia (Pecor) Sevigny. She is survived by her sisters Gloria Lawrence Whitman, MA and Carol Caruso Kingston, MA.
Upon moving from Manchester to Claremont NH Gail was an accomplished ice skater and was proud of the magnificent costumes her Mom made for her and her sisters. She was a member of the Cavalier Drum and Bugle Corps as well as being named Miss Claremont.
Gail and her family moved to Whitman when she was a teenager moving as a rising senior. The community welcomed her as Miss Whitman that year and she resided there until she moved to Southwood at Norwell three years ago.
Gail had a long successful career in retail and worked for Lechmere's, Sears, Lane Bryant and Catherine's. She always took pride in the companies she worked for throughout her career in sales and management.
Gail was first and foremost a wonderful mother to her four daughters and then as grandmother to her six grandchildren. She is survived by Deborah (John) Looney Hampton Falls NH, Julie Ryan Norwell MA, Kristin (Thomas) Henaghan Whitman MA and Carrie Ryan Homestead FL. Her grandchildren are Lazaro Rodriguez, Cailin Rodriguez, Nicholas Looney, Megan Henaghan, Paige Henaghan and Adrien Gobin. In addition, she is survived by cousins, nieces and nephews.
Gail loved to spend time with her family and was always ready for an adventure. She loved to cruise, enjoyed vacations down the Cape, Florida and the Outer Banks and was always ready to pack her bag. She enjoyed reading, listening to music and simply sitting around the table chatting, laughing and enjoying a glass of wine and dinner with her family.
It was always Gail and The Girls XOXO…and she would not, and we would not have it any other way.
Relatives and friends invited to attend visiting hours in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman on Saturday July 11th 8 - 9:30 am
Funeral Mass to follow at St John's Church, East Bridgewater at 10 am.
Interment at St. James Cemetery, Whitman.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
. alz.org