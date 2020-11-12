Gailon G Robins was born on September 16, 1936 in Ogden, UT to Leon Alfred Robins and Marie Gailey. Gailon grew up in various places including Layton, St. George, and Syracuse, UT. His father passed away when Gailon was only 12 years old. The following year he suffered burns over a large part of his body in a fire in the family home at the corner of 700 S 2000 W, in Syracuse. He was tended to by one of the early founding doctors of today's Tanner Clinic in the original clinic on Gentile St. in Layton. Gailon also spent much time in the hospital and lost most of that year of school. He graduated from Davis High School in Kaysville, the only high school in Davis County at that time in 1955. He often spoke of his high school group of friends, with whom he had many fun and sometimes crazy adventures. At some point after graduation from high school he made a decision that he regretted for the rest of his life, and broke his poor mother's heart. He decided not to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Instead he enlisted in the United States Army in August of 1956. Unfortunately, due to the serious scars on his leg he was unable to wear combat boots, and was honorably discharged two months later! Then began a sales career spanning 10 years and taking him throughout the United States. He often boasted of not having visited only 3 states, Louisiana, Maryland, and Hawaii. Gailon had many different jobs and was always a hard worker. Eventually, he began a career as a Design Drafter, which he loved. He especially enjoyed his years at National Laser, retiring from there on his 69th birthday. Never one to be idle, he then got his real estate license and went to work with Pat. They loved their time together selling homes at Coldwell Banker. He retired after 10 years, in 2016, when it became apparent that he was slowing down.



Gailon was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many different callings. His favorite thing was to attend the temple and go for ice cream afterwards.



At the age of 29, Gailon married JoAnn McNulty, and they had two sons, Troy and Mark. They were subsequently divorced, and after a time Gailon married Lora Chidester. They had one son together, Michael. After a time they were divorced and Gailon spent several years involved in the singles program of his church. He then married Nedra Voeltz. They were together for almost 10 years, but were ultimately divorced. Finally, Gailon met and married his 4th, final, and best wife, Patricia Babcock. They were married in the Bountiful Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 17, 2001. Gailon often said he had saved the best for last!



Gailon and Pat spent the first 16 years of their marriage in Layton, UT, making many lasting friends. They were especially happy in the North Park Ward. During these years they took several wonderful cruises, the last of which was around the British Isles. Four years ago they sold their Layton home and moved to Kaysville. Both of them realized that Gailon was having health issues that made a small, one level home necessary. They moved to Jamestowne Square where they made new friends. In 2017 Gailon was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, which limited his mobility. Earlier this year he was diagnosed with A-fib and he took this in stride as well. At the end of September Gailon suffered a stroke from which he was unable to recover. He passed away on November 9, 2020 with his sweetheart Pat at his side.



Gailon was the best husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He will be so, very missed.



Funeral services will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store