Gary Ralph Ladwig, 82, Rockford, entered eternal life on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was born October 11, 1937, in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Ralph and Ruth (Engel) Ladwig. Gary married Deborah Blake on July 6, 1974. He served 7 years in the Army Reserves. Gary was vice president of sales at Blackhawk Gasket Company before starting his own company, Ladwig and Associates, as a manufacturer's representative, which he held for 38 years before selling the corporation. Gary loved fishing in the boundary waters, jumping on a motorcycle to cruise the back roads enjoying nature, flying his plane to meet friends for weekend breakfasts, and looking for his special cabin in the woods. He also dedicated 10 years as president of his condo association. He was a member of Heartland Community Church where he volunteered for many years as a greeter.

Gary's spirit is carried on by the loves of his life; his wife; his 4 children, CINDY, and her son Ryan (Lauren) , her daughter, Hailey (Aaron); BRAD, and his children, Brandon (fiancé, Amanda) and Nicole (Chris); TIFFANY, (Craig), their children, Grace, Blake, and Sophia, and their much loved dogs, Chase and Harris; TONY, (Susie) and their beloved Frenchie, Olive; his 5 great-grandchildren, Ben and Luke, Nixon, Wesley, and Sam; his brother, Dennis (Sharon); his sisters-in-law, Diane Bollman and Denise (Bill) Bear; many beloved nephews and nieces.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Care of America, 3815 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61114 or to Gary's caregiver, Tunga Baasan, 7633 Silver Maple Tr., Cherry Valley, IL 61016.

