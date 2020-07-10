Gary V. Murray, 69, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born in Holden, the son of Edwin V. and Dorothy C. (Rivers) Murray.



After graduating high school, Gary started his career at the Worcester Telegram & Gazette in 1969 and was known as a fair and talented criminal court case reporter who had a thirst for criminal law. A well respected colleague and a fixture at the courthouse, After 51 years, Gary was just getting ready to retire later this month. He was devoted to his loving family and cherished all the time he spent with his grandchildren. Gary loved to read books and had his own extensive library in his home. He had an affinity for Jazz music and also enjoyed golfing and skiing.



His best friend and loving wife of 49 years, Carol Ann (Hughes) Murray, passed away in 2018. He leaves his daughter, Serena A. Zumpano of Holden; his brother, Neil E. Murray of Port Orange, FL; his sister, Patricia A. Turner of Holden; his three grandchildren, Thomas Murray, Thomas Russell Truscott and Ryan Zumpano; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer M. Murray and his brother, Alan A. Murray.



A celebration of Gary's life will be privately held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Holden Ambulance Fund, 1370 Main Street, Holden, MA 01520. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.



