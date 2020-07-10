1/1
Gary V. Murray
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary V. Murray, 69, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born in Holden, the son of Edwin V. and Dorothy C. (Rivers) Murray.

After graduating high school, Gary started his career at the Worcester Telegram & Gazette in 1969 and was known as a fair and talented criminal court case reporter who had a thirst for criminal law. A well respected colleague and a fixture at the courthouse, After 51 years, Gary was just getting ready to retire later this month. He was devoted to his loving family and cherished all the time he spent with his grandchildren. Gary loved to read books and had his own extensive library in his home. He had an affinity for Jazz music and also enjoyed golfing and skiing.

His best friend and loving wife of 49 years, Carol Ann (Hughes) Murray, passed away in 2018. He leaves his daughter, Serena A. Zumpano of Holden; his brother, Neil E. Murray of Port Orange, FL; his sister, Patricia A. Turner of Holden; his three grandchildren, Thomas Murray, Thomas Russell Truscott and Ryan Zumpano; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer M. Murray and his brother, Alan A. Murray.

A celebration of Gary's life will be privately held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Holden Ambulance Fund, 1370 Main Street, Holden, MA 01520. Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved