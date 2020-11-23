1/1
Gayland B. Smith
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gayland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gayland B. Smith, 89, passed away November 20, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born July 27, 1931 to Morris Lester and Mary Lucille Walters (Bair) Smith in Hyrum, Utah.

He attended Ogden High School and Weber State College. After high school, he honorably served in the US Air Force during the Korean War as a Sergeant.

He married his sweetheart, Lila Jean Kranendonk on December 31, 1954 in Elko, Nevada. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on February 7,1961. They have been married for 65 wonderful years.

Gayland was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a very strong testimony of his Savior Jesus Christ. He served as a counselor in two bishoprics; Roy 9th Ward and Oak Forest Ward, in the Boy Scouts, and many other positions within the church. He was an Ordinance Worker in the Ogden Temple for 13 years.

He worked for Utah Concrete Pipe/Amcor for 35 years as a salesman and later as Vice-President of Sales. He also served in several positions in the Concrete Masonry Manufactures Association of Utah. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Roy.

Gayland enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, collecting Hot Wheel cars and sport cards. He especially loved spending time with his family at their Beaver Creek property, vacationing in California, and along the Oregon Coast.

He is survived by his wife, children: Terry Lynne Rundquist (Mark), Hooper; Todd Gayland Smith (Mary), Hooper; Steven Delmar Smith (Cathie), West Haven; Darin Scott Smith (Dena), West Haven, 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. And a sister-in-law Noreen Dennis

He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris Lester and Mary Lucille Smith, brothers and sister-in-law: Clyde B. (Nancy) Smith and Jerald B. Smith; granddaughter, Shannon Lynne Rundquist and great-grandson, Hank David Hancock.

A special thanks to Dr. Jason Stinnett and staff: Nancy, Lisa, Debbie, Nikol, Suzanne, and Tina. Also, CNS Cares: Danita, Sid, Sheryl and Deanna.

Services will be held Wednesday, November 25,2020 at the Oak Forest Ward Chapel, 2250 E. 2200 N., Layton, Utah.

A viewing for family and friends will be held prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. A private family service will begin at 12:00 PM.

lnterment, Uintah Cemetery, Uintah, Utah under the direction of Myer's Mortuary in Roy.

Note: For the health and safety of everyone involved, COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Myers Mortuary from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Oak Forest Ward Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
25
Service
12:00 PM
Oak Forest Ward Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 825-2239
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved