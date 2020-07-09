Gaylene Claire DeLair



1946 – 2020



Gaylene Claire DeLair, 73, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, July 7, 2020 due to complications of MS. Gaylene was born October 5, 1946 in Ogden, Utah to Helen Farrell and Clarence DeHart. She graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber State College. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed teaching primary.



Gaylene married the love of her life, Byron Lowe DeLair on Nov. 22, 1965. She was a licensed Insurance Agent and Private Investigator, she also worked as a social worker. She collected porcelain dolls and enjoyed crafting and scrapbooking. Gaye was a talented painter and Hawaiian dancer. She loved to travel and traveled all over the world with her sweetheart, some of their favorite destinations being Australia and Monaco. Gaylene was the party planner; always looking for a reason to celebrate. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She faced MS with the strongest of grace never letting anything keep her down. She was always there for anyone that needed her.



She lived for and loved her family with all her heart and soul. She was a positive spark in every life she touched. She will be truly missed and forever loved!



Sweetest lady in the world. BEST MOM EVER!



She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Byron; children WendyLee (Russell) Nagel, Brody (Jennifer) and Troy (Shelly); 10 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brother Farrell (Angie) DeHart; and sister Janice (Richard) Burrows. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; son Dustin DeLair and her brother Donny.



A Memorial Gathering will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.





