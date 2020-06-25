Geetha Devi
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Geetha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Left us on June 20, 2020, to be reunited with her mother, Soumitra. From her students at Doveton Corrie in India to the community that she served at Dollar Bank in Pittsburgh, her work was an expression of love for people. Her fiercest love though was for her extended family, particularly her youngest sister who was her near constant companion for more than 70 years. Geetha is survived by her sister, Thalli Devi; her sister, Girija Nathan; her brother-in-law, Swami Nathan; her niece, Chitra Prithviraj; her nephew, Mahender Nathan and his wife, Elizabeth Haynes; her grandnephew, Nik Prithviraj; and her grandniece, Aria Prithviraj. The family will be holding a ceremony when public gathering circumstances allow. If you are so called, in lieu of flowers or cards, please donate to a cause that helps lift up people who are in need. The family suggests the YWCA Pittsburgh (https://www.ywcapgh.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/) or the National Domestic Workers Alliance (https://www.domesticworkers.org/support-us). Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 412 531-4000.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2820 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved