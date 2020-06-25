Left us on June 20, 2020, to be reunited with her mother, Soumitra. From her students at Doveton Corrie in India to the community that she served at Dollar Bank in Pittsburgh, her work was an expression of love for people. Her fiercest love though was for her extended family, particularly her youngest sister who was her near constant companion for more than 70 years. Geetha is survived by her sister, Thalli Devi; her sister, Girija Nathan; her brother-in-law, Swami Nathan; her niece, Chitra Prithviraj; her nephew, Mahender Nathan and his wife, Elizabeth Haynes; her grandnephew, Nik Prithviraj; and her grandniece, Aria Prithviraj. The family will be holding a ceremony when public gathering circumstances allow. If you are so called, in lieu of flowers or cards, please donate to a cause that helps lift up people who are in need. The family suggests the YWCA Pittsburgh (https://www.ywcapgh.org/get-involved/ways-to-give/) or the National Domestic Workers Alliance (https://www.domesticworkers.org/support-us). Arrangements by BEINHAUERS, 412 531-4000.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.