Obituary of Genevieve "Gene" (Burda) (Leddon) Kish
Formerly of Forest Hills, age 92, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at her daughter's home in North Carolina.
Gene was married to Raymond Leddon and, after his death, married the late William Kish.
Beloved mother of Arthur (Rose) Leddon of Pitcairn, Rosanna (Warren) Riffle of NC, and A.J. (Joe) DeMartino of Pittsburgh.
Stepmother of William (Melissa) Kish, Jr. of Irwin, Deborah (James) Perry of FL and Linda (Frank) Kish of Forest Hills.
Gene was the proud grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson and 1 expected great-great granddaughter who is due in September.
She is also survived by nieces and nephews.
Gene was a retired executive secretary from Westinghouse, Monroeville. She was a volunteer docent for the Westinghouse Museum when it was located in Wilmerding. Gene was gifted musically as she could play any instrument without any instruction or ability to read music. A favorite pastime of Gene was visiting casinos.
Friends are welcome on Saturday from 10-11:30am at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350.
Mass of Christian Burial in St. Maurice Church on Saturday at 12:15pm.
Gene will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, 600 River Ave., Suite 400, Pgh., PA 15212 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org, or a donation can be made to a hospice or charity of one's choice.
Published in LegacyPro from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.