Genevieve M. Wilson
1937 - 2020
BERKSHIRE – Genevieve M. Wilson, age 83, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at her daughter Susan's home in Berkshire.



She was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on November 20, 1937 to the late Ralph & Armintha (Audette) Brooks.



Genevieve was raised in Vermont and married Asa Wilson on April 4, 1953. They raised seven children together in Stevens Mills. She raised her children, but she also helped Asa in the woods. She could be found skidding out logs with the bulldozer or riding in the log truck with Asa Sr. Her favorite hobbies included sewing, knitting, crocheting, bird watching, and gardening. She also enjoyed hunting with her friend Winnie Royea, family gatherings, and spending time at camp.



She is survived by her children, Asa Wilson Jr. and his wife Bonnie of Richford, Rebecca Wilson and her significant other Dave Flint of Troy, David Wilson and his wife Kristal of Newport, Linda Coons and her husband Scott of Richford, Virgil Wilson and his wife Rose of Richford, and Susan Godin and her husband Norm of Berkshire; a daughter-in-law, Sheila Wilson of Enosburg Falls; 18 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren; and many nieces & nephews. Besides her parents, Genevieve was predeceased by her son, Daniel Wilson; the father of her children, Asa Wilson Sr., her great grandson, Kaleb Sylvester; and her sisters, Ethel Ramsdell, Jaunita Burnham, and Cynthia Patch.



Friends and family are invited to Genevieve's Life Celebration to include a graveside funeral service on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Richford Center Cemetery, South Richford Rd., Richford.



For those who wish, contributions in Genevieve's memory may be made to the Richford Center Cemetery Association, c/o Dorcas McAllister, 554 Stevens Mills Slide Road, Richford, VT 05476.


Published in Goss-Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Richford Center Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Goss-Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls
96 Dickinson Ave.
Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
802-933-4408
