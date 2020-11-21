1/1
George Collier
1932 - 2020
George Collier

Age 88 of Monroeville, PA passed away on November 20, 2020 at Concordia of Monroeville.
George was born on July 25, 1932 to George P. and Jean (Jamieson) Collier. He married the love of his life, Barbara, on July 16, 1955.

George was a proud Navy Veteran and graduate of The University of Pittsburgh. He went on to work at Westinghouse, where he retired as a Mathematician. He enjoyed golfing, going on cruises, traveling with friends and family, and dining out. George was proud of his work, and of his family, especially his grandchildren. He had a wonderful sense of humor that stayed with him until the end. He will be greatly missed by his family.

Loving father to Bruce (Helen) Collier, Deborah (Jeffrey) Gross, and Susan (Paul) Rossi; devoted grandfather to, Stephanie Collier, David (Jessica) Collier, Sarah Gross, Nickolas Gross, Angela (Marshall) Cupelli, and Vincent (Elizabeth) Rossi; brother, John Collier.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, and by his brother, Fred Collier.

At the family's request, services will be held privately. Burial will be held in Restland Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Concordia of Monroeville, Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Rd Cabot, PA 16023, giving@concordialm.org, Wounded Warrior Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org, or Monroeville United Methodist Church, 219 Center Road, Monroeville, PA 15146, http://www.monroevilleumc.org.

Published in Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
