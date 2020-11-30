1/1
George Marquez
George Marquez passed away November 22, 2020 after suffering a brain hemorrhage. George leaves behind a daughter, Angelica Marquez. Three sisters, Martha Marquez, Amalia Villezcas, and Rosa Siller. As well as many nieces and nephews.

George dedicated his life to working hard, illuminating the life of those around him with his infectious laugh and silly jokes. George left an impact on anyone he met. George will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. The Rosary will begin at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1421 S. 12th Street, Phoenix. Burial service will follow at St. Francis Cemetery.


Published in Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
DEC
1
Rosary
06:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
