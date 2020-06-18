George Mirich

Or Copy this URL to Share

Of Greensburg, a native of East Pittsburgh, age 63, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.



Father of Jessica Mirich and the late Rebecca Golden.



Also preceded in death by his parents, Eli and Kathryn Mirich and his brother, Eli Mirich, Jr.



There will not be a public service or visitation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store