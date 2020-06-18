George Mirich
Of Greensburg, a native of East Pittsburgh, age 63, died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Father of Jessica Mirich and the late Rebecca Golden.

Also preceded in death by his parents, Eli and Kathryn Mirich and his brother, Eli Mirich, Jr.

There will not be a public service or visitation.

Funeral services provided by
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
