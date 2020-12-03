Georgene Joyce Andersen, 84, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 after a short, yet courageous battle with Covid-19. She was born on July 19, 1936 in Joliet, Illinois. Her parents were Glenn and Georgia Powers. Joyce was raised in Chula Vista, California with six siblings. She had one brother, Bud Powers, and five sisters, Jackie Hanson, Jean Powers (her twin), Nancy Quinn, Donna Cerbasi and Rene Powers. Growing up in Southern California, she loved the beach and playing semi pro softball. She had an enthusiasm for life that was contagious.
She met Ralph Leonard Andersen (Andy) in San Diego and they were married on September 18, 1954. They made their home in North Ogden, Utah where they raised 4 children, Rick, Rod, Roxanne, and Ralph. She was very involved in community service and the booster club at Weber High School. She was a real go getter. She supported her children in their many sports and activities. She loved entertaining and having a good BBQ and inviting all the kids' friends.
Joyce worked at the IRS in Ogden for many years. After retiring she worked at Disneyland and enjoyed taking her grandkids there.
Joyce loved to have a good time! She enjoyed playing bingo and bocce ball with her friends and riding in her golf cart. All her grandkids have memories of visiting her in St. George. She had her Casita well stocked with everyone's favorite treats and snacks and had every meal planned and cooked for you, and you could not say no to Grandma Joyce!
Joyce was an example of selfless service to all she knew. She spent her life taking care of her family. Even after suffering a stroke, she cared for her son Rick for many years after he had a severe permanent brain injury. She loved taking care of him and watching games on TV with him. She made sure everyone was well fed and had everything they needed.
Joyce had a contagious laugh. She loved hearing stories about her grandchildren and would giggle and laugh about the funny things they would do.
Joyce is survived by her children Rick Andersen, Rod (Shannon) Andersen, Roxanne (Mike) Arave, Ralph (Heidi) Andersen, 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her grandson Justin, her daughter in law Julie Knight, and her twin sister Jean Powers.
The family extends a very heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all of Joyce's caregivers: Inspiration Home Health & Hospice, Dr. Justin Mansfield, Ashley Sandoval, and the amazing staff at Chancellor Gardens.
Although we would love to see family and friends, due to the current pandemic, we will be having a private family memorial service. This celebration of Joyce's life will be live streamed on Saturday December 5th at 11:00 a.m. MST. The link for the full service can be found on Joyce's memorial page at: https://www.myers-mortuary.com.
We "love ya's" Joyce - Always and Forever!