Gerald Darnell Shelton, was born on November 3, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, to Felix and Susie Shelton. He attended Argo Grammar, Deneen Grammar and graduated from Calumet High school.



Gerald graduated from Wilberforce University in Ohio with a Bachelors degree in Education and earned his Master's Degree in Computer Science, from City University in Seattle.



Gerald loved people! He was friendly, engaging, loved to talk and tell stories. He could converse on any topic; his smart wit, intelligence and sharp sense of humor made conversations with him memorable. He loved talking about his neighborhood in Chicago where he grew up, his family, history and current events.



Gerald had many hobbies and interests including: horseback riding, train museums, and collected model trains, cars and horses. He loved the music of "James Brown" and when asked how he was doing he often exclaimed, "I Feel good!" Gerald loved sweets, western movies, road trips and working in his yard.



Gerald shared his wonderful skills and love for people, by working as an educator, serving youth in rehabilitation as well as people living with mental health conditions. He was loved and respected by his coworkers.



Gerald met the love of his life, Karen Lanier- Shelton in 1995 and they were together for 25 beautiful years, happily married since 2003. They enjoyed many road trips and vacations together and made their home in Tacoma, then moved to Renton in 2019. He was affectionately referred to "Uncle G" by his many nieces and nephews and Brother Gerald by many friends.



Gerald had a strong faith and loved God; he was a faithful member of the Allen AME church in Tacoma, for over 30 years. He was also a proud member of the Usher Board # 2 and enjoyed being a door keeper in the house of the Lord.



Gerald bravely fought health battles for 5 years and went on to his final sleep, on July 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Felix and Susie Shelton, his sister, Julia (Cece) Shelton and his best, lifelong friend, Raymond Day. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife, Karen, Brothers, John and Phillip Shelton, nieces Kelly and Dana Shelton, oldest cousin Mary Louise Brown as well as a wealth of close knit family and friends.



Gerald touched everyone's life in a special way and he will be greatly missed.

