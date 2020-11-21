1/1
Gerald Joseph "Jerry" Romero
1931 - 2020
Gerald (Jerry) Joseph Romero, 89, of Sandia Park, NM, died Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Born Tuesday, September 1, 1931, he was the son of Antonio M. Romero and Frances Joy Dazzo. Jerry was a native New Mexican and a long-time resident of the East Mountains. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, traveling, and camping around the state. Jerry was also an avid Dallas Cowboy and Lobo fan.

Jerry joined the Marines at the age of 17. He served in the Korean War as an infantryman on a mortar brigade and was awarded the Purple Heart. After returning from Korea he served as a drill sergeant at the Marine Corp Recruit Depot Parris Island. Upon returning to New Mexico, he worked as a lineman for the phone company. Jerry retired from New Mexico Steel as President and General Manager after 42 years of employment.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Peggy) Romero; his parents; and siblings, Gregory, Frances and Mary Jean. Jerry is survived by his daughters and their families: daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Tom Craig, grandson Justin Craig, granddaughter and husband, Nicole and Jordan Allcorn and great-granddaughter Avree; daughter and son-in-law, Bobbi and Rick Baughman; daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Doyle Boykin and granddaughter Emma; daughter and son-in-law, Jeri (Shorty) and Robert Burch. He is also survived by his brother, Sam Dazzo, his wife Vicki and family; and his uncle, James Joy and family.

Jerry's family would like to thank the nurses, physicians, and clinical staff at Presbyterian Hospital and the Cardiac Program for the care he received. At Jerry's request, in lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory should be made to the Presbyterian Nursing Education fund.

Services for Jerry to be determined at a later date.


Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
