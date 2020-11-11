Gil Matanane Quichocho



1957 ~ 2020







Gil Matanane Quichocho was called Home by our Heavenly Father on November 8, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born December 5, 1957 in Tamuning, Guam to Edward Toves and Guadalupe Matanane Quichocho.







He spent his childhood on the beautiful island of Guam being a shining example for his four younger siblings. He moved to San Diego to finish high school and graduated from Morse High School. He enlisted in the Marine Corps and proudly served his country for four years. Gil worked for the federal government and retired after 35 years of service in December 2019. He worked for the Ship Repair Facility (Guam), Navy Public Works Center (Guam) and Hill Air Force Base (Utah). Gil's supervisors and coworkers remember him as being hardworking, kind, and dedicated.



Gil met his sweetheart, Mae Jean, and after a whirlwind romance, they married in 1984. He spent the rest of his life loving her unconditionally. They had five children and raised them on a foundation of faith, culture, and love. Gil was a devout Roman Catholic and joined the Cursillos in Christianity at Our Lady of Peace and Safe Journey Parish in Chalan Pago, Guam. He was a dedicated Eucharistic Minister and Lector at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Layton, Utah. After relocating his wife and children to Utah in 2000, due to the BRAC closure of Navy PWC, Guam, he actively helped organize events to keep the Chamorro culture alive for the Guam community who were also relocated with him to Utah.



Gil was the epitome of the phrase, "People won't remember the clothes you wore or the car you drove, but they'll always remember how you made them feel."



Gil is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mae Jean; his children Melissa "Missie" Mae Lambert (Lee ((Rylee))), Gil Edward, Marie Jeannine, Gerome Paul (Katelyn Pursel), and Geoffrey Jesus (Kaylee Payne ((Risa))). He is also survived by his siblings Mae, Edward "Sonny" (Darlene Eay), Lena Marie, and Rudy (Christine Fejeran). He is additionally survived by his In-laws: Paul Jr. Debibar (MaryAnn Concepcion)(Hawaii), †Phillip Debibar (Arizona), Priscilla Lujan (Juan)(Guam), Lourdes Sablan (Dan)(Guam), Bernadita "Bernie" Ibanez (Guam), James Debibar (Stephanie Cruz)(Guam), Rosalind Rooke (Texas), John Debibar (Celeste Materne)(Texas) and Peter Debibar (Julie Ann Rosario)(Kentucky).



Gil's farewell viewing will be held Sunday, November 15th from 4 to 6PM at the Russon Brothers Mortuary in Syracuse, Utah.





