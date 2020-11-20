1/1
Gilberto Garcia
Gilberto Garcia, age 86, born in Belen, NM to the home of David and Carolina passed away at his home in Albuquerque Saturday, November 14, 2020. Gilberto is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Sharon, Catherine and Charles; eight grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters along with many nieces and nephews. Gilberto retired from Civil Service as well as from the New Mexico State Fair. He was a crackerjack blackjack player and quite the poker opponent. He enjoyed traveling and going on cruises. He also had a good time at the horse and dog racing tracks. Gilberto enjoyed spending weekends and holidays at many New Mexico Lakes waterskiing and hanging out with family and friends. He coached Little League Baseball and bowled on leagues along with his beloved wife Mary. He enjoyed being a part of family matanzas and enjoying the good food to follow. Heartfelt thanks to Missy and Rachel of Compasses Home Health Services for their kindness and compassion. A Private Interment will take place at this time. A Mass and Memorial service is planned for a later date.


Published in French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
French Funerals & Cremations - Lomas
10500 Lomas Boulevard
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-275-3500
