Gina Whitaker Russell passed away on November 10, 2020. She was born to Thomas Stanford Whitaker and JaNaye Hirst on May 5, 1970 in Ogden, Utah. She married Lance Heninger and they were later divorced. She then married the love of her life, Scotty Russell. The two of them later built a beautiful home in Huntsville, Utah where they were presently residing with their new kitty, Bella.



Gina had a love for reading and a huge heart for all animals. She enjoyed spending time outdoors kayaking, hiking and visiting the family cabin. She also loved to travel and spend time with those closest to her. Gina and Scotty did everything together, they were soul mates and loved spending time with friends and family. Gina had a large circle of friends due to her upmost kindness she showed to everyone she knew…except slow drivers.



Gina graduated from Weber High School in 1988. After graduating, Gina pursued a career in the banking and mortgage industry, where she has worked ever since. She most recently was a loan processor for Intercap Lending, and for many other mortgage companies throughout the years where she was highly respected due to her dedication, intelligence and work ethics she continually demonstrated.



Gina is survived by her parents, siblings: Brandi Lierd (Blair Lierd, deceased), Rex Whitaker (Holly), Mike Mumford (Cyndi) and Tammy Treanor (Tim). Gina welcomed and loved her stepsons, Trevor Russell and Scott Louis Russell, and she was a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews; Mick and Dylan Lierd, Emma and Max Whitaker, and several others. She is preceded in death by her dear pup, Mokie Bear.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Library or Animal Shelter in Gina's honor.



Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Gina's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather together. Cremation under the direction of Myers Ogden Mortuary.

