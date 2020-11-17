1/1
Gladys Marie Nitz
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys M. Nitz, age 83 of Warren, died on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born in Detroit to the late John Sylvester and Josephine Hallock. Loving wife of Leonard for 51 years. Dear mother of four children; Kathleen Gamble, Diane M. Hobson, Heather M. Stone, and the late John L. Nitz. She was predeceased by her brother Norman Sylvester. Gladys is also survived by her grandchildren; Vanessa Moon and Vincent Fusco and two great-grandchildren Lucas and Ryder Akins. Spending time with her grandchildren brought her much joy. Gladys had earned a master's degree and had retired after 30 years working as an Executive Secretary at Chrysler and the Warren Tank Plant. A very loving and giving person, she was always taking care of others and their needs. In her spare time, Gladys enjoyed golf, reading, gardening, boating, and going up north to the family cottage. She will be dearly missed by many friends and neighbors. To keep everyone safe, there will be no visitation or services. Please visit www.rudyfuneral.com to share a memory or light a candle.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rudy Funeral Home, Inc. from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.
25650 Van Dyke Road
Center Line, MI 48015-1861
(586) 757-3230
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved