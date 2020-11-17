Gladys M. Nitz, age 83 of Warren, died on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born in Detroit to the late John Sylvester and Josephine Hallock. Loving wife of Leonard for 51 years. Dear mother of four children; Kathleen Gamble, Diane M. Hobson, Heather M. Stone, and the late John L. Nitz. She was predeceased by her brother Norman Sylvester. Gladys is also survived by her grandchildren; Vanessa Moon and Vincent Fusco and two great-grandchildren Lucas and Ryder Akins. Spending time with her grandchildren brought her much joy. Gladys had earned a master's degree and had retired after 30 years working as an Executive Secretary at Chrysler and the Warren Tank Plant. A very loving and giving person, she was always taking care of others and their needs. In her spare time, Gladys enjoyed golf, reading, gardening, boating, and going up north to the family cottage. She will be dearly missed by many friends and neighbors. To keep everyone safe, there will be no visitation or services. Please visit www.rudyfuneral.com
