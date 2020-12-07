STURBRIDGE/HOLDEN – Glenn P. Carlin, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born in Worcester and raised in Holden, he was a son of Barbara (Becker) Carlin and the late Francis P. Carlin.



Glenn was a 1985 graduate of Wachusett Regional High School where he excelled in baseball and basketball and was a member of the Model UN Club. After graduation Glenn moved to Virginia and worked as a car salesman for several years. Upon his return home, he began working side by side with father as the office manager at Quality Dental Lab in Worcester. Glenn was a golf enthusiast and enjoyed traveling to Scotland where he played on many famous courses. He will be remembered as a lover of animals, especially the many four legged companions that kept him company over the years.



He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his mother, Barbara of West Boylston; his sister, Colleen Carlin of Worcester; his two nieces, Caitlyn and Lindsey Lafleche; a close family friend, Elizabeth Keenan of Worcester; and many cousins. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brother, Brian Carlin.

