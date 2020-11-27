Glenna Noack White







Glenna Noack White, 88, returned to her loving Heavenly Father on November 20, 2020 with her loving family by her side.



She was born October 11, 1931 in Blackfoot Idaho to David Julius Noack and Mary Gladys Walter she was the fifth of six children. She grew up and Blackfoot and after she graduated from High school she served a mission in Canada after completing her mission she became a Flight Attendant for Delta Airlines. She married the love of her life Harold Lovic White on September 23.1958 in the Salt Lake City Temple, She was a beloved wife, mother and Grandmother.



Glenna was often found in her garden and cooking in her kitchen she loved to cook,



She worked for the Davis School as a lunch lady for 31 years; she loved cross stitch and has several that she has made in her home. Loved Reading, Camping and being outdoors and nature and watching hummingbirds; She loved her savior and served as Primary President and other church callings and also served a mission in the Bountiful Temple with her husband.



She also was willing to serve and always had a positive outlook on life. She loved and adored her kids and Grandkids and did whatever she could to support them. After her and Hal retired they were never apart. and now after a short 4 months she returned to his loving arms.



She is survived by her four kids, Ralph White, Glenna (Jeff) Hess, Alicia (Lee) Rencher, Stuart White. one sister, Marylee Hamilton, 16 Grandchildren, 18 great- grandchildren and one great–great- grandchild. She was preceded in death by her Husband Hal, Parents, 1 Brother and 3 Sisters and Daughter in Law Carrie



Graveside services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Rd., Kaysville, Utah. Friends may visit with family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.



Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.





